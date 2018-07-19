How Astrology Can Help You Plan Your Next Holiday

While looking at my personal map, Dewhirst points out one of my Venus lines, which slices by Toronto, down through Ohio, and onward to bisect Honduras perfectly. She playfully suggests I should book my next trip to Toronto, just to see what it's like to visit an area so imbued with flirtatious Venusian energy. Since Venus appears on my map in this area, I might feel more beautiful, more charming — and people might pay more attention to me, Dewhirst explains.