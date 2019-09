How Astrology Can Help You Plan Your Next Holiday

If you know your birth place, time, and date, you can look up your personal Astro*Carto*Graphy map online (Dewhirst likes Astrodienst's map generator in particular), but prepare to be overwhelmed. "You get a massive glut of 40 lines" streaking across a map of the world, Dewhirst says. Aptly known as the planetary lines , these lines indicate the areas of the world that were heavily influenced by the planets at the time of your birth. Don't worry if your head's already spinning — "it’s really confusing," Dewhirst admits, but if you have a general understanding of the planets and what they represent, you can at least start to explore your map on your own.