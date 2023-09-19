Astrid & Miyu’s Jewellery Advent Calendars Are Here — This Is How To Get One

There seems to be two types of people around this time of year: those who welcome autumn with open arms, pulling on knitwear, trench coats and rain boots ready to stomp their way through piles of orange leaves (pumpkin spice latte in hand), and those who skip straight past the summer-to-winter transeasonal time with tunnel vision on Christmas. If the latter sounds like you, I’m in full festive support. In fact, I’ve already bought most of my Christmas gifts. But, if that sounds a little too eager, one thing we can all definitely get a head start on (without the bombastic side-eye) are advent calendars, and jewellery fans are sure to be impressed by not one, but three, Astrid & Miyu options.
Since launching in 2012, the London-based jewellery brand has racked up a long list of fans including Sarah Hyland, Jessica Alba, Whitney Port, Halsey and, of course, team R29. We’ve even made a list of our favourite finds with rings, necklaces and bracelets all included. And the advent calendar seems to be a fan-favourite, with last year’s selling out within 24 hours.
So, to avoid too much internet-breaking online orders all at once, this year the brand is unveiling three new advent calendars packed with bestselling huggies, hoops, bracelets, rings and much more. Although, if you are after one for yourself, or a very fancy gift for a friend, you will want to be speedy. Below, I’ve detailed everything you need to know so you can get your hands on these festive jewellery boxes when they launch on the 10th October, and you’ll certainly want to sign up here for early access now.
The 12 Day Advent Calendar is arguably the most popular option of the three styles most likely because it's the lowest in price and I doubt this year will be any exception. With a near £300 saving, the 12 day countdown houses huggies, studs, classic hoops and more, with 50% of the items being brand new and exclusive. It’s also available in both sterling silver and gold plating, so both jewellery tone fans can be satisfied.
Available in both sterling silver and gold plating, the 24 Day Advent Calendar is a great pick for those who like a true Christmas countdown. On top of bestsellers like the huggies, rings, bracelets and necklaces are 12 brand new and calendar exclusive items, and the soft leather compartment box can be used year-round to store your new jewellery. Last year’s version of this jewellery advent calendar sold out in 24 hours, so be quick is this one if on your wishlist.
This calendar is a brand new addition for 2023. Inside the keepsake box, which can double-up as a jewellery holder, are five key pieces including a mix of bracelets, necklaces and earrings crafted from 14k solid gold and semi-precious white topaz stones. While you may not be getting a full Christmas countdown, this option really does focus on quality over quantity. And if you prefer your pricier solid gold pieces, then this may be a great way to save as buying each item individually would cost £1,325, so, really, you could be making £335 (the girl math is mathing).