Astrid & Miyu’s Jewellery Advent Calendars Are Here — This Is How To Get One

There seems to be two types of people around this time of year: those who welcome autumn with open arms, pulling on knitwear , trench coats and rain boots ready to stomp their way through piles of orange leaves (pumpkin spice latte in hand), and those who skip straight past the summer-to-winter transeasonal time with tunnel vision on Christmas . If the latter sounds like you, I’m in full festive support. In fact, I’ve already bought most of my Christmas gifts. But, if that sounds a little too eager, one thing we can all definitely get a head start on (without the bombastic side-eye) are advent calendars, and jewellery fans are sure to be impressed by not one, but three, Astrid & Miyu options