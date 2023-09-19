Astrid & Miyu’s Jewellery Advent Calendars Are Here — This Is How To Get One

This calendar is a brand new addition for 2023. Inside the keepsake box, which can double-up as a jewellery holder, are five key pieces including a mix of bracelets, necklaces and earrings crafted from 14k solid gold and semi-precious white topaz stones. While you may not be getting a full Christmas countdown, this option really does focus on quality over quantity. And if you prefer your pricier solid gold pieces, then this may be a great way to save as buying each item individually would cost £1,325, so, really, you could be making £335 (the girl math is mathing).