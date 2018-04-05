4 Ways To Ask For Help When You’re Going Through Depression

During any low point in your life, it's important to have a good circle of family and friends that you can rely on — and that's even more true if you're struggling with your mental health.
If you're going through depression, you may already be getting help from a mental health professional, but having a solid support system is important, too.
Jamie Justus, LCSW, a therapist based in Austin, says that even if you have people you can rely on, asking for help is hard because unfortunately, there's still a stigma around having a mental health condition and needing help.
"They may worry about being experienced as a burden, perceived as weak, or that others will see the illness of depression instead of the person," she says.
Not only can reaching out make people feel vulnerable, Deborah Serani, PsyD, a psychologist in Smithtown, NY, says that sometimes depression itself prevents people from asking for help. Depression can cause people to be fatigued and to isolate themselves, she says, which makes it even harder to talk to people.
"They just don't have the wherewithal to reach out," Dr. Serani says.
As daunting as it may seem, sharing how you feel with someone close to you could be a big step towards recovery. Read on for our expert-backed advice on how to reach out to people when you're at a low point. While these tips aren't meant to be comprehensive, hopefully they'll help you heal.
