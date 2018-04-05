There’s No Such Thing As A “Man’s Brain” Or A “Woman’s Brain”

So, yes, there are some differences between genetically-male and genetically-female brains. In fact, if you look at a large enough sample of male and female brains, the averages of certain features (like the size of a certain brain region, or even total brain size) will be different, but there will also be a lot of overlap. All of these differences exist on a continuum, Dr. Viskontas says. And, it's not totally accurate to call them "male" or "female," because almost no one has a fully male or fully female brain. "There’s so much variability, it becomes meaningless when you’re talking about empathy or abilities in math," she says. So, unless you're a neuroscientist trying to create a drug that will affect men or women differently, thinking of brains as male or female isn't helpful. All it does is falsely bolster gendered stereotypes.