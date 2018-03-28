Can You Make Your Brain Fall Out Of Love?

"I thought, what if I tried to design a method by which someone could heal from a breakup and not love somebody anymore? So, I went into an fMRI machine and I looked at pictures of my ex-boyfriend and pictures of a dude who kind of looked like my ex-boyfriend. We were trying to isolate the brain’s response, not just to facial recognition or to sexual attraction, but to love itself. There were three or four regions of my brain that all lit up when I was looking at my ex. I had almost a Polaroid of my love. I could see my brain in cross-section with the activities of loving this guy."