Inside A Marc Jacobs VP's Stylish Brooklyn Home

When Jennifer Sagum embarked on a gut renovation of her family’s Williamsburg, New York home, she need not look far for inspiration. Having spent the past eighteen years immersed in the world of Marc Jacobs, she drew upon her keen eye and fashion sensibility to inform the creative process. "I’ve been vintage shopping since I was in 7th grade…I wear a lot of Marc and mix it with vintage. That’s how I wanted my home to be," the VP of Global Advertising & Media shares. To curate the perfect mix of old and new, Sagum turned to interior designer and vintage dealer Jennifer Chused of Chused & Co. Like Sagum, Chused began her career in fashion—first at Donna Karan and later at publications like Italian Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Elle. "The house is very fashion," remarks Chused, who referenced Sagum’s own style of dressing as a source of inspiration. The pair hit it off and worked together to create a space that celebrates pattern and whimsy in a sophisticated way.
Before Chused arrived at the scene, Sagum and her husband Brian Moss enlisted the help of Glickman Schlesinger Architects to "bring [the corner property] back to what it originally was." The renovation took a bit more than a year. At one point, only two walls and a façade remained. Sagum describes the project as "a labor of love" featuring special touches from friends—architects, photographers, artists, and purveyors of handmade hardware.