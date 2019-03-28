Inside A Marc Jacobs VP's Stylish Brooklyn Home

Before Chused arrived at the scene, Sagum and her husband Brian Moss enlisted the help of Glickman Schlesinger Architects to "bring [the corner property] back to what it originally was." The renovation took a bit more than a year. At one point, only two walls and a façade remained. Sagum describes the project as "a labor of love" featuring special touches from friends—architects, photographers, artists, and purveyors of handmade hardware.