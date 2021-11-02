“Life Is Too Short To Take The Easy Path”: Amy Hunt Is The UK’s Next Athletics Star

This self-discipline and dedication has carried through to adulthood. “Routine and planning are key for me to create a stable base to the craziness of some days,” she says. Every morning starts at 7.30am with the same breakfast: porridge and a banana with honey, and a black coffee. Amy plans her meals in advance to ensure they meet her nutritional needs around training, which ends at 8/8.30pm. “Then it’s time to relax and chill out, so I’d watch something easy-going like Sex Education. I usually meditate and reflect at the end of the day and then I aim to be asleep by 11.”