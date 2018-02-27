COMEDY! With Refinery29 (Get Your Free Tickets!)

If 2018 has already left you in need of a good laugh then listen up, because we at Refinery29 have some big news! We've teamed up with Prime Video, the makers of this year's smash hit TV comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, to bring you a night of comedy you won't want to miss. On Tuesday 6th March, come and spend an evening celebrating the hilarious, as London's Bethnal Green Working Men's club is transformed into the far wittier (and, let's be honest, probably far better-looking) Bethnal Green Working (Wo)men's Club. Inspired by Mrs Maisel herself, the iconic east London arts venue will become a beacon of the best female comedy talent in the business.
Refinery29 and Prime Video have curated a roster of spectacularly funny women to take to the stage, including Sofie Hagen and Evelyn Mok. Side-splitting, gut-busting, rolling-on-the-floor-at-the-sheer-hilarity-of-it-all laughter guaranteed. Not enough to tempt you? How about the promise of a free drink on us with your ticket and entry to our extra-special afterparty hosted by the amazing an amazing guest DJ? We thought that might win you over!
So how do you get a slice of this action? Comedy! with Refinery29 and Prime Video will take place at Bethnal Green Working (Wo)men's Club on Tuesday 6th March. The comedy will have you rolling in the aisles from 7pm and the afterparty will start at 10pm. The event is totally free but you still need to book your tickets through Eventbrite. Spaces are limited so don't wait! Did you hear the one about the R29 reader who missed out on a ticket to this fantastic night? That's something we don't even want to joke about...
Attendees must be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Please be aware that booking an e-ticket for a free event does not guarantee your place. Admission is on a first come, first served basis for ticket-holders. Arrive early to avoid disappointment.
