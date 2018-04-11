Can You Be Allergic To Exercise?

Luckily, if you're someone who does deal with uncomfortable itching or sniffling during your workouts, you don't have to swear off exercise or physical activity altogether. Dr. Wolbert usually recommends that patients take an antihistamine, like Zyrtec or Xyzal, before a workout or as part of their daily routine. "Those two antihistamines seem to help the skin nicely, and are less sedating than say, a Benadryl is," he says. And, for people who get really intense reactions to exercise, there are other prescription drugs that essentially "turn off the reactions" that occur during exercise. "I consul these patients to exercise with a buddy — and never alone," he says.