Alexa Chung Has Endometriosis – & She Wants Everyone To Know About It

Speaking of work, Alexa tells me that as a self-employed person, she was lucky to be able to take time out to go to all her appointments, attend the surgery and have all the scans and check-ups afterwards. "If you’re someone who is suffering from endometriosis and you need to ask your workplace for time off, that’s very hard if they’ve never heard of it." Imagine being able to stroll down the corridor to Julie in HR and explain that because of your endometriosis you’re going to have to take next Tuesday off, I say. Alexa laughs. "Yes! When it comes to menstrual pain in particular, perhaps women are still silencing themselves because they don’t want it to be a disadvantage in the workplace. It wasn’t that long ago that women in work didn’t want to be accused of being overemotional or hysterical. All those things that have been levelled at women for years."