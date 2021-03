Alexa Chung Has Endometriosis – & She Wants Everyone To Know About It

According to the World Endometriosis Research Foundation (WERF), endometriosis affects around one in 10 women but it takes an average of eight years to get diagnosed . That’s eight years of mysterious discomfort, sometimes heavy periods, sometimes bloating, sometimes difficulty getting pregnant. "I was diagnosed with a fairly advanced stage," explains Alexa, "but my symptoms aren’t as horrific as they can be for some people. It is a painful disease. It can be excruciating." Alexa had, as she describes it, "a gnawing, dull pain that just wouldn’t go away." It got worse and worse until, eventually, she was unable to stand for long periods of time. "It wasn’t that I woke up one day and couldn’t stand up but it escalated, so in those final weeks I was having to take all my meetings lying down. On the carpet. In front of my CEO." She likens it "to the end of Braveheart, where he’s been stretched on the rack. But that’s just me. I don’t know how it feels in other people’s bodies. And it really depends on where I am in my cycle."