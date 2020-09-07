What It’s Like To Have Endometriosis Surgery

It's been about six months since I had the surgery and while my symptoms are much improved, they are still there – although, thankfully, to a much lesser degree. I'm not spending hours on the toilet every time my period rolls around and I've not vomited from the pain once (which used to happen all the time). The aching in my legs is more of a background annoyance than a deafening assault on daily existence, sex is more comfortable, and the initial onslaught of pain during my period dissipates faster. Nor am I popping as many painkillers as before. But because so little is really understood about the condition, there's no way of telling whether this is my new normal or whether things will gradually deteriorate and I'll need surgery again in the future. Many women do.