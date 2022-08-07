These Are Airbnb’s Trending UK Seaside Destinations

Nothing beats a staycation at the beach, especially when the weather has been as warm as it has this summer. The UK's hot spell looks set to continue for the rest of the month, so it's an ideal time for Airbnb to reveal its list of trending UK seaside destinations.
Interestingly, the majority of these hotspots aren't well-known seaside resorts like Brighton and Blackpool, but smaller coastal towns that you may not know about.
Hornsea, a seaside resort around 40 miles from York, finishes top of the list. Airbnb describes it as "a quintessential British coastal town surrounded by nature reserves" with a sandy beach that's designated safe for swimming.
Another small resort, Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex, is right behind. Known for it sandy beach and old-school Victorian pier, it's around two-and-a-half hours by train from London.
The quaint fishing town of Fleetwood in Lancashire, which is around 35 miles from Liverpool and 45 miles from Manchester, is the third top trending destination. Check out the top 12 below.
1. Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire
2. Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex
3. Fleetwood, Lancashire
4. Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire
5. Sandown, Isle of Wight
6. Formby, Merseyside
7. Redcar, North Yorkshire
8. Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear
9. Bognor Regis, West Sussex
10. Scarborough, North Yorkshire
11. Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland
12. Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex
Amanda Cupples, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said of the list: "We’re continuing to see the resurgence of the Great British seaside holiday with Brits seeking coastal resorts and in particular, lesser-known destinations in all corners of the country."
She also pointed out that "now is a great time for anyone curious about hosting to offer a home away from home and take advantage of the bustling summer months to make some extra income".
Earlier this summer, Airbnb revealed its top trending destinations outside of the UK. These include Ibiza, the Canary Islands and Tulum in Mexico.