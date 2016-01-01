Chances are your bank account is in a sorry state post-party season. But there is a solution for boosting your finances without the need to take on a second job or sell an organ – Airbnb. The beauty of this, of course, is that you can list your home for free, and it welcomes all spaces great and small – even if it’s just the sofa bed or the box room.



But it’s not as simple as just listing your space and leaving your guest to it. Airbnb believes that hosting is an ‘art form’, and it should know – it has over 1.5 million listings worldwide. Opening your home to a stranger is a deeply intimate gesture, even if they’re paying for the privilege of dossing down on the couch. It requires thoughtfulness, organisation, and a LOT of cleaning.



The cleanliness thing goes without saying, but there’s a whole lot more you need to consider if you want good reviews, return bookings, and stand out from the 1.5 million listings on offer. Here’s how to be the hostess with the most-ess…

