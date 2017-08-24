3 Women Share Their Gym Bag Essentials

I run 5k, twice a week. My route takes me over Southwark Bridge, down the stairs and along the Embankment, then I charge up the stairs to St Paul’s, then back over Millennium Bridge, around the back of the Tate Modern, then home – I love it! I’m not much of a morning person, so I usually run after work because I have more energy then. After a stressful day when my adrenaline is high, I sometimes go the extra distance to 10k – for this I go over Blackfriars Bridge and down the Embankment to St James’ Park and up to Buckingham Palace and around Green Park, then back over Westminster Bridge. The light is so beautiful there around 8pm, and I’m always stopping on the bridges to take little videos of the light hitting the Thames.