Why Runners Should Up The Incline

“Pick your knees up higher. Keep your body upright; don’t lean forward at the hips, which a lot of people do, because that just cramps you. Keep a nice straight line in your shoulders, hips, knees. And run mostly on your toes. It all takes practice!”“After you’ve landed on the ball of the foot, you need to drop your heel down. You cannot just be running on your toes, you’ll get really sore calf muscles, so you want the ball of your foot to touch the ground first, then your heel to drop, then you push off again. "Your arms drive your legs, so use your arms when you’re going uphill! A lot of people think you have to lengthen your stride, or even shorten it, but I would say keep your stride the same. And don’t look down! Keep looking up!”