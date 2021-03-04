As A Lesbian I Rarely Understood My Straight Friends – Until Now

The impulse to shape yourself in some way for the person you desire – especially when you first meet them – is universal, regardless of sexual orientation or gender. It is something I felt both when I was performing straightness and once I was out – I would mask or highlight parts of myself that I thought would make me more appealing. But the gendered power dynamics at play when you’re a woman who dates men appear to exacerbate the forms these impulses take. On a really basic level, I found that I did not have to present or justify the kind of woman I am when I started dating women. And with the woman I ended up marrying, I was able to be myself no matter how gawky or chaotic that could be. As Acts Of Desperation shows, it’s much harder to avoid internalised and externalised expectations of womanhood, when dating men, even if these expectations reveal themselves subconsciously. The novel shows how this can take extreme forms, as the protagonist focuses unbendingly on how to make herself the kind of woman that would be loved by Ciaran. Her machinations, for the most part, go unnoticed by him.