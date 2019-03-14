We Tried Out The Workout Clothes You 'Don't Have To Wash'

The only trouble is, I'm not sure the cotton is best suited for the hot and sweaty stuff. Yoga: yes. Pilates: yes. Weights: no problem. Thirty minutes running on the treadmill: not ideal. Also, as there are no sports bras, I am still washing one of those for every workout – although obviously this is a lot less material than I was washing before. So my verdict? Ably is brill for the gentler stuff, less so for your HIIT class. It will 100% help me cut down on washing, though, which is truly excellent news.