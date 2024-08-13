Salary Story: Training Helped Me To Really Boost My Pay

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 29
Location: London
Current industry and job title: IT business analyst, charity sector
Current salary: £51,000
Number of years employed since school or university: 10
Starting salary: £17,500
Biggest salary jump: From £24,500 to £38,000 in 2021.
Biggest salary drop: From £17,500 to £9,500 in 2015.
Biggest negotiation regret: I wish I had started my negotiation at a higher number. I started at my goal salary, and got negotiated down from that, so I would start higher, so I could work down to my goal salary.
Best salary advice: Don't be afraid to take a cut for a role you love, or that opens a number of doors for you.