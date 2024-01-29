Salary Story: I Had Three Job Offers, But Didn’t Negotiate

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 27
Location: London
Current industry and job title: Digital health, operations manager
Current salary: £50,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Six
Starting salary: £18,000 in 2017
Biggest salary jump: £15,000 to £24,000 in 2018
Biggest salary drop: £18,000 to £15,000 in 2018
Biggest negotiation regret: I honestly disclosed to a company I used to work for the salary offers of not one, but two competitors that had offered me roles. My company at the time only went above the other offers by £2,500. I realise now I showed my hand too soon. My company were desperate to keep me and I did not play this to my advantage! I should have negotiated more.
Best salary advice: It’s not just about the salary — it’s sometimes about the experience you gain and the benefits you receive too. Especially as you get taxed quite heavily the further you go up. At some points in your career it can be worth the sacrifice for the actual role itself.