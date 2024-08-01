In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 28
Location: Bristol
Current industry and job title: Product marketing manager, technology
Current salary: £63,000
Number of years employed since school or university: 10
Starting salary: £15,000
Biggest salary jump: From £34,000 to £63,000 in 2022.
Biggest salary drop: From £24,000 to £22,000 in 2016.
Biggest negotiation regret: When taking a job abroad, I stupidly thought I was getting a pay rise when I was actually getting paid much less than my previous role. Although I converted the salary in euros to get a rough idea of what it would be in sterling, I failed to realise that the higher percentage of taxes I would be paying abroad meant that I ended up with less money in my bank account each month. When I moved, I was willing to take any job I could find as I didn't speak the local language. So when I got offered an English-speaking role in marketing, I was just so happy that I accepted it without negotiating at all. Once I had been in the job for a while, my manager mentioned that she was really surprised I didn't negotiate the salary.
Best salary advice: Depending on the industry you're in, switching roles every few years means you gain lots of different experience to increase your salary potential. If I'd stayed in any of my previous roles, I definitely wouldn't have been able to earn the wage I have now. I think keeping your experience fresh, up to date and not becoming stagnant is a good idea.