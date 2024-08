When taking a job abroad, I stupidly thought I was getting a pay rise when I was actually getting paid much less than my previous role. Although I converted the salary in euros to get a rough idea of what it would be in sterling, I failed to realise that the higher percentage of taxes I would be paying abroad meant that I ended up with less money in my bank account each month. When I moved, I was willing to take any job I could find as I didn't speak the local language. So when I got offered an English-speaking role in marketing, I was just so happy that I accepted it without negotiating at all. Once I had been in the job for a while, my manager mentioned that she was really surprised I didn't negotiate the salary.