Biggest negotiation regret: It never occurred to me to negotiate until I started to talk with my fellow coworkers about salaries. I remember starting somewhere and noticing that my coworkers were earning at least £5,000 more than me, even though we did the same job and had the same title. Not only did I not think of negotiating my salary, but benefits never occurred to me either until I started to work at my current company, which offers great benefits compared to other places I worked for. I wish I wasn’t so afraid to just ask; no harm in asking and I may have been able to get a little bit more.