How That’s So Raven Raised A Generation Of Black Girls Like Me

But beyond fashion, That’s So Raven combined comedy with education. The storylines of That’s So Raven prepared me for hurdles I would face in my own life, especially when it came to dating. The episode "Driven To Insanity” or as friends and I call it, the “Worst Date Ever” taught me to have standards when it came to dating boys. In the episode, Raven goes out on a date with an older boy, which she regrets. The date was a mess: Raven’s date licked his spoon in the restaurant, unintentionally spat on her, dangled food in her face and when he flicked a piece of meat in her drink, he then scooped it back up with his hand to eat it. I still remember recoiling at his foolishness and swearing never to accept those kinds of antics on a date. Raven’s dating experiences on the show helped me realise I was not the only one who would struggle dating in my teens. Bad dates are something most of us have to go through, so we can appreciate a good date when it comes around.