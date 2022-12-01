Now, Why Is Letitia Wright In It?

This is the thing that has been irking me so much about this story, and how Wright’s name is casually being thrown in with these men to somehow disqualify her from a race she likely wouldn’t even have been a part of. Wright is a Black woman. She’s the Black lead of a Marvel movie. The Oscars rarely rewards people with one of these associations, let alone two. We also know that if anyone is going to get the symbolic nomination from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — just so the Academy can say they didn’t exclude the biggest and Blackest movie of the year — it’s going to be Angela Bassett. Wright is barely in the awards conversation even though her performance as Shuri deserves the recognition. Now, all she’s getting is publicity that may surely guarantee she’s left off the award show ballots. This unfair association is all anyone will think of when Wright’s name comes up in the awards conversation. These are organisations and outlets who have continued to uphold Hollywood’s ingrained misogynoir and racism and now they dare to say a Black woman’s social media slip-up is the same as a white man allegedly raping someone. Who gets to make mistakes in Hollywood when the bar is clearly in hell but only for a chosen few? When Black actors are left begging for scraps of recognition and must maintain pristine standards of respectability to even be considered, it’s clear this system of adulation isn’t worth celebrating.