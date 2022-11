‘I Put A Lot Of Pressure On Myself’: Sarah Hyland On Perfectionism & Her New Pitch Perfect Role

In her latest role in Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin, Hyland combines her acting chops, sensational voice and comedic charm to play the character of Heidi. She's an ambitious American woman working as the personal assistant to a disgraced music manager in Germany, who befriends Adam Devine's Bumper (known to viewers from the Pitch Perfect films) when he comes to Berlin to become a musical star. Heidi takes Bumper under her wing and shows him the ropes of the local biz, all the while realising her own musical dreams and where her future could take her.