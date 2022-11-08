New Partners, Co-Parenting & The First Day Of School: Here’s What To Expect From Bump Season 3

Since it first hit screens at the start of last year, Bump has cemented itself as a standout Aussie drama navigating the good and the bad of young motherhood and just being a teenager in general.
The show (which airs on BBC iPlayer in the UK) kicked off its first season exploring the aftermath of teenager Oly's (Nathalie Morris) unexpected pregnancy, before Season 2 looked at Oly and her baby daddy Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.) continuing to get to know each other while juggling high school, looking after baby J and building their future.
Now Stan has announced that Season 3 of Bump will help round out another big year of TV shows and movies for the streaming platform, and we have the lowdown on what to expect when Bump makes its epic return in 2022.
What Is The Air Date?
In Australia, Bump Season 3 will premiere on Monday, December 26, 2022 on Stan, with no word yet on a UK release date. If you're looking to binge the rest of the show before the next season is out, you're in luck, as the first two seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
What Is The Plot?
Seam 3 of Bump picks up five years after the events of Season 2. Of course, we'll get to see Oly and Santi navigating co-parenting, but it's at a different stage of their life, where their daughter Jacinda (Ava Cannon) is starting school. There will be new partners in the picture, and a separation that causes them to realise just how important family is.
Who Is In The Cast?
In addition to main stars Nathalie Morris and Carlos Sanson Jr. playing Oly and Santi respectively, the fan favourites of the Chalmers-Davis family are back for the ride in Season 3 of Bump.
Expect to see Claudia Karvan (Angie), Angus Sampson (Dom) and Christian Byers (Bowie) back on TV, plus Ioane Sa’ula (Vince), Safia Arain (Reema), Paula Garcia (Rosa) and Claudia de Giusti (Bernadita).
Watch the trailer for Bump Season 3 below and let the countdown begin!
When life gets going, love gets bumpy. The Stan Original Series Bump is back for a brand new season this Boxing Day, only on Stan. #BumpOnStan #StanOriginals pic.twitter.com/GnmQ1qydzi— Stan. (@StanAustralia) November 7, 2022