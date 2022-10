There’s A Reason You’re Seeing So Many Rom-Coms Right Now

To be clear, coining this period of time as the return of the rom-com isn’t exactly accurate, because rom-coms have been back for awhile — at least on our TV screens. While we’re seeing a rom-com resurgence on-screen in a big way in 2022, Scott Meslow, the author of From Hollywood with Love: The Rise And Fall (And Rise Again) Of The Romantic Comedy , points to the summer of 2018 as the defining or pivotal moment that kicked off this rom-com-aissance, based entirely off viewing habits on streaming services. “What Netflix discovered with their data about what people were watching was that people were rewatching old rom-coms,” Meslow tells Refinery29. “They would license movies like Pretty Woman and they would do really, really well and [viewers] would go back to them over and over again.” Akin to re-renting your fave VHS at Blockbuster every week (*ahem* A Cinderella Story *ahem*), Netflix, noting this phenomenon, decided to tap into an underserved market. During what some have called “ The Summer of Love ,” the streamer released cult-classic contemporary hits like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before , The Kissing Booth, Set It Up, and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser