A Joy Luck Club Sequel Would Be Groundbreaking. That’s A Problem.

Like many Asian Americans, I have a personal relationship with The Joy Luck Club. As a second/third-generation Chinese American who didn’t know much about my Chinese family history, The Joy Luck Club allowed me to connect to my roots, even if they weren’t tangibly mine. Watching Waverly (Tamlyn Tomita), Rose (Rosalind Chao), June (Ming-Na Wen), and Lena (Lauren Tom) learn about their mothers’ (played by Kieu Chinh, France Nuyen, Tsai Chin, and Lisa Lu) hardships in China and coming to understand them in a new way felt like I was learning about my own family. The film gave me a new lens through which to look at my paternal grandparents’ immigrant experience, something I knew very little about. My grandfather immigrated as a boy and spent time in San Francisco Bay’s Angel Island, and my grandmother was born to Chinese immigrants in Nevada. Neither were particularly open with my father about their experiences, and they died before I was old enough to ask questions. Instead of a family history, I had The Joy Luck Club, which helped me understand how their Chinese identities lived on in me, regardless of whether or not I knew the details.