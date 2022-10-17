A Joy Luck Club Sequel Would Be Groundbreaking. That’s A Problem.

We should celebrate the fact that this story about Asian American women and immigrant families has resonated so deeply that powers that be in Hollywood see value in revisiting it, but we must also interrogate why a Joy Luck Club sequel is such a compelling prospect. What does it mean that a sequel to a film that was groundbreaking in 1993 would be almost just as groundbreaking in 2023? If a Joy Luck Club sequel is really worth doing — and with Tan’s participation and the return of the original cast, it definitely would be — then so is challenging Hollywood studios to not let another 30 years go by without supporting Asian American stories.