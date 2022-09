Is It OK To Give Up On TV Shows (Especially Black Ones)?

I have given Shonda “She Done Did It Again” Rhimes, Krista “How Dare You” Vernoff, and Grey’s Anatomy 19 whole seasons of my life. Nineteen seasons of plane crashes, tumour ghosts, inexplicable death, heartbreak, more death and more heartbreak and more death. NINETEEN SEASONS. The time I have spent on this show is officially legal drinking age in Canada. We’re about to enter season 20 — with less Meredith Grey — and even though I swear I’m going to quit every year, I will absolutely be back to watch Mer give a Chief Webber-worthy iconic speech to the new residents . So, yeah, my point is that I rarely give up on TV shows. I am loyal to a fault — especially when there are Black people involved, in front of or behind the scenes. I watched every episode of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me , that now-cancelled Jamie Foxx Netflix show no one else watched just because I started and couldn’t stop. I swear I single-handedly kept All Rise on the air. I felt too guilty to give up on Our Kind Of People even though I wasn’t into it at all. I have a problem. I will, however, make an exception on giving up on TV if there are no characters to root for. That said, I am obsessed with Succession. See, it’s a problem!