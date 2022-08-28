Your September Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Find What You Truly Desire

New season, who dis? Embrace the changes that are coming this month with ease by allowing yourself to heal and make amends with the past. Ultimately, this will lead to a new attitude and perspective within — unlike anything we’ve experienced before.
The autumn equinox occurs on 23rd September, the same day the sun shifts into Libra. We can expect harmony, tenderness, and peace as we journey through the last week of September and await the harvest season. The air is getting colder, the leaves are getting crisp, and our hearts are overloading with sentimentality.
The Pisces full moon on 10th September heightens our emotions and intuition, while bringing the unexpected out to play. The new moon in Libra on 25th September asks us to find balance and serenity in all of our relationships.
Mercury retrograde commences on 9th September in Libra and re-enters Virgo during its moonwalk on 23rd September. Watch out for miscommunications, travel issues, and other calamities. Moments before Mercury backpedals into Virgo, it aligns with the sun in Libra. This aspect brings us clarity and wisdom through the clouds of the retrograde.
Venus, the planet of love and money, enters Virgo on 5th September, then Libra on 29th September. This planetary transition between signs will make us want to be as pragmatic as we can about matters of the heart and finances in order to find what we truly desire.