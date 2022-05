BBMAs Honouree Lil Miss Flint Is Still Fighting For Clean Water

When Copeny was just eight years old, she wrote a letter to former U.S. President Barack Obama about the distressing water crisis in Flint, Michigan . For the past hundred years, the Flint River had been used as a waste disposal site for local factories, with thousands of pounds of dangerous waste products dumped into its streams on a daily basis. Simultaneously, the city was going through severe economic hardship that led to the disastrous 2013 move to end its practice of rerouting treated water from neighbouring city of Detroit into the area in exchange for pumping in toxic water from the Flint River into local homes. As the quantity of lead in the water that was meant for consumption reached dangerous — even fatal — levels, residents began experiencing significant health issues that were directly linked to the contamination of the river water; children were at increased risk for neurological impairments, and local fertility rates rapidly declined as the number of fertility deaths surged. Something had to be done in Flint , and it was Copeny, a kid, who was the one to step up to make sure that her community’s voices would be heard.