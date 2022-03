Much of the intrigue of the show is its ability to build on storylines that were previously only skimmed in the 1990s original. One such thread is the unique connection between Phillip ( Adrian Holmes ) and Vivian ( Cassandra Freeman ) Banks, the sage husband and wife duo charged with setting their nephew (played by Jabari Banks) on the straight narrow upon his arrival in Los Angeles. In The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air , Phil and Vivian’s relationship was a dynamic one, marked by equity and mutual respect — something that wasn’t always common in TV relationships of the time. The Banks knew their individual strengths and weaknesses, and though their approach to parenting wasn’t always the same, they always knew how to work together for the good of the family. Bel-Air’s patriarch and matriarch follow a similar pattern. We meet the couple in the middle of an important season of their lives; Phillip is running for district attorney and though Vivian is playing the supportive wife in his campaign, her heart is elsewhere. She’s no longer content with being in her husband’s shadow, especially when she was once able to stand proudly in her own spotlight.