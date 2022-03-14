Now, Is Vivian going to step out on her fine ass husband with an equally-as-fine man? Maybe, maybe not. But Reed’s sole existence on this show is to drive a wedge in her marriage, and from the looks of episode 6, it’s working. His sudden appearance is a jarring reminder of who Vivian could’ve been had she not settled for a ring and a mansion in the hills, and from where Phillip is standing, Reed is a disruption to the beautiful life he and Vivian have built together. He might not be too far off, either. Is it just me, or is there something a bit…devious about Reed? It could be the trauma from For Colored Girls jumping out, but there’s a weird, low-key stalker vibe about him. Serial killers weren’t in Fresh Prince, but Bel-Air is a dramatic retelling. Things could potentially get dark with this guy.