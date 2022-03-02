Letter From The Editor: Introducing The New R29 Style

So, let me reacquaint you with R29 Style! We're returning to our roots and edifying personal style in a bigger way, celebrating the intention that goes into dressing and self-expression, whether you find it in shuffling around in an LED light therapy face mask or wearing Miu Miu hiking boots to take out the recycling.
Advertisement
R29 Style isn’t one thing, but it will encompass fashion, beauty, and shopping. It also isn’t found in one place, but lives on this site, on our newly relaunched @r29style IG, and on TikTok. (Catch us there as we test the products and trends you’re most curious — and skeptical — about.) Wherever you find us though, we are your people. Please join us at our lunch table.
In addition to service content, there'll still be the thoughtful features you've always come to R29 for. Because we are fluent in the ways that clothing, makeup, and everything in between can mirror our innermost selves, we’ll continue to push and answer the questions that so many of us are thinking, but are sometimes uncomfortable asking out loud. We do this through diverse storytelling and uniquely intimate points of view.
With R29 Style we’ll continue to champion the creators doing cool shit, those not only changing the game but designing their own. They are proof of the renaissance happening all around us. Consider us your tour guide.
No matter if you’re reading our So, How Is It Really? column on our site or about a new TikTok concealer hack in a newsletter, you’ll quickly find there are no in-crowd vibes, no cool kids or “fashion set.”
Above all else, we’re here to have fun. I am… very serious about that. We want to make you smile, offer inspiration, and help you make the most sound of shopping decisions. We’re here to listen, and we want you to get to know us, too.
Advertisement
Gore Vidal, the American writer and public intellectual, once said: “Style is knowing who you are, what you want to say, and not giving a damn.”
Long Live Style.
Warmly,
Simone Oliver
Global Editor-in-Chief
Advertisement