“It Actually Hurt Me”: Inside The Dangerous Rise Of Dropshipped Sex Toys

"Some dropshippers also make a lot of effort to make their toys look like those of popular brands," Jules adds. This is what prompted Kara to buy a dodgy sex toy. "We’ve found Hot Octopuss branding on fake versions of our products before and had customers complain when the toy isn’t what they ordered," Jules continues. "Unfortunately there's not much we can do in that situation other than try to shut down the fake seller. We can’t help the customer recoup their money."



Kara wasn’t exactly sad to see the end of her toy. She didn’t try to get a refund or complain about the toy "since it was so cheap", but she didn’t buy another toy from AliExpress.