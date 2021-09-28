5 Things We Can’t Wait To See On Sex/Life Season 2

If you're a fan of Sex/Life and are missing it dearly, the dry spell is about to end because Netflix has officially renewed the sizzling drama for a second season.
On Monday, the streaming giant announced the news with an Instagram video featuring thirsty TikTok reactions to the previous season that attracted 67 million viewers in its first month.
"Are you ready for more?" read the caption underneath the clip, and yes, the answer is obviously yes.
Director Stacy Rukeyser said creating the show has been a "dream come true" and a ratings success, especially because it's been relatable for women.
Advertisement
"To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying," said Rukeyser in an official statement provided to Refinery29 Australia.
"When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us."
Netflix hasn't confirmed an air date just yet, but here's what we're excited to see when Sex/Life returns to our screens.
Our Favourites Are Back
Netflix has confirmed all regular cast members will return for season 2. Sarah Shahi (Billie Connelly), Mike Vogel (Cooper Connelly), Adam Demos (Brad Simon) and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow) will be filming in Toronto, Canada, once again.
Given the cliffhanger at the end of season 1, it wouldn't make sense to boot off any of these key players, which brings us to the next point.
Billie and Brad 2.0
Last season's steamy finale saw Billie realise she wanted more than a picture-perfect house, family and husband. She desired mind-blowing and fulfilling sex, and there was only one person she felt could give that to her: Brad.
"Oh god, it's not enough," she admitted, before running back to her ex for a night of passion, making it clear she would still be with her husband, Cooper.
In season 2, we'll get to see the aftermath of Billie's decision. Will Billie continue seeing Brad? Will Cooper find out about his wife's steamy encounters? Will Cooper reignite the flame with his boss?
Advertisement
Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos' Real-Life Chemistry
When the first season premiered in June, eager fans speculated that Shahi and Demos were dating in real life.
Instagram clues eventually confirmed they are actually an item outside of the show, so now that we're certain, it will make season 2 all the more fun and thrilling to watch as their real-life love and passion translates to the screen.
More Sex Inspiration
Season 1 famously tempted people to Google the coital alignment technique (CAT), a sex position that prioritises female pleasure by having the clitoris aligned with the penis or vibrator with some serious rocking action to maintain momentum.
Billie enjoyed this throb-inducing move with both Brad and Cooper, and we can only expect we'll be taking more notes to spice up our bedroom lives in season 2.
Everyone googling the coital alignment technique after watching #sexlife pic.twitter.com/xeyeN8hDeE— BtVS (@AngelicSlayer18) July 4, 2021
Another Shower Scene
Brad enjoying a steamy shower in a zoomed-in scene of full-frontal nudity was unsurprisingly met with many TikTok reaction videos.
In its season 2 announcement, Netflix revealed “20 million of us rewound *that* scene at least once”.
Well, we want more, and given the huge reaction from fans, hopefully the script-writers will deliver. After all, the stakes are high to create another scene that 20 million of us will watch again and again.