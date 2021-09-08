35 Looks To Inspire Your Back-To-School Wardrobe

The first day of university is fast approaching and we know the importance of planning ahead when it comes to your outfits.
The trends of today (don’t worry, we’re not talking about pin tops) are more school-appropriate than you might think. Many also appear plucked straight from the pages of a retro yearbook, including pleated skirts, loafers, sweater vests, heels, and more. Now all you have to do is figure out how to style them in a way that feels modern — and in line with your school’s dress code.
For that, let Instagram, where BTS-ready looks are aplenty, be your guide. There, trust that you can find everything from inspiration on how to style socks with Mary-Janes for a true schoolcore ensemble to what to wear with your new vintage cowboy boots that will put you on track to win best-dressed during the end-of-the-year superlatives. And that's just the SparkNotes version.
For lessons on how to wear zebra print, chunky clogs, double denim, and more once school is back in session, click through the 35 back-to-school (or office!) outfits ahead.