We Live In A Non-Binary Houseshare & This Is What It’s Like

As we went through the process of putting down a holding deposit and signing contracts, the estate agent continued to incorrectly gender me and my friends. I’d been open about being non-binary but though he’d not met me, he still gendered me – based, presumably, on my voice on the phone. It's not exactly the worst thing happening in the world right now but it elicits a small pang of discomfort every time. When the landlord’s maintenance team came over, they called me by the wrong pronouns and, amazingly, the wrong name; they then used this name to introduce me to the neighbours. Afraid of how they would react if I disclosed that I’m trans by sharing my pronouns, I kept quiet. Putting non-binary on a form for some estate agents had felt like an okay risk; outing myself as trans to people I’d be living next door to, with no idea of how they felt about queer people, did not. The price is that every time my neighbours greet me or talk about me to my housemates, they call me by the wrong name and pronouns.