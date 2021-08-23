The White Lotus Did Belinda Dirty, But Natasha Rothwell Shined Anyway

That’s where Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda comes in. Belinda, the resort’s spa manager, is an unequivocally good and decent person. She’s a Black woman whose sole job is to cater to white people — physically with massages and facials but also emotionally through Reiki readings and unofficial therapy sessions — and smile through their many microaggressions. On the page, Belinda is just another exploited member of The White Lotus staff. She’s not given as much screen time as her boss, Armond (Murray Bartlett), the resort manager who’s recovering from addiction and quickly unravelling. She’s not given any real opportunity to stand up to Tanya McQuoid (the perpetually brilliant Jennifer Coolidge), a neurotic, depressed, insecure hotel guest who promises Belinda the world (to fund her own wellness centre) only to rip the offer away after she’s taken what she wanted (her time, her patience, her energy) and turned her into nothing but a magical negro (Belinda helps Tanya figure out her issues only for Tanya to use therapy speak to squash her dreams and ride off into the sunset healed and with a new man). All of that to say that Belinda acts as the audience’s outlet for the frustrations of the resort guests’ wrongs. Rothwell’s performance is for any Black woman who has been taken advantage of and disappointed by Well Meaning White Folk. Rothwell is underused but it feels like she’s doing every read and giving every mannerism for us, for the Black women who have ever been fed up in white workplaces but also for those of us who tuned in just for her name in the credits and who love her as Kelli on Insecure. Rothwell shines in a show that isn’t really for us, but she’s so good it almost feels like it is. She really didn’t have to do all that but she did. She did that for us.