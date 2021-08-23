Hey Mike White, Sarah Ramos Wants To Audition For White Lotus Again

“Well, I would defer to Mike White, but let me imagine. I would love to play a publicist, maybe a publicist handling one of their client’s faux pas — a really stupid, embarrassing situation and trying to figure out how to spin it and her vacation being ruined by that. I could also play a makeup artist. I'm obsessed with the creation of celebrity and the appearance of fabulousness that rich people have. There are glam squads, stylists, the hair stylist, the makeup artist, the PR people all working behind the scenes to make them look fabulous, but they are kind of in the gig economy and showing up whenever you call them.”