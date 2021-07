The One Thing You Should Take Away From Britney Spears’ Latest Hearing

This decision marks the first time that she’s had a say in her own legal representation since 2008. According to a recent investigation by The New Yorker , in the early days of the conservatorship, Britney spoke with two different lawyers who she tried to hire until the judge in her case ruled that the singer had “no capacity to retain an attorney.” In the piece, Jonathan Martinis, the senior director for law and policy at a centre for disability rights at Syracuse University, told the publication that preventing people from getting their own legal counsel is “one of the most dangerous aspects of guardianships.” “‘Britney could have been found holding an axe and a severed head, saying ‘I did it,’ and she still would’ve had the right to an attorney. So, under guardianship, you don’t have the same rights as an axe murderer,’” he said.