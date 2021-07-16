Wait, Who Was Chrissy Teigen Supposed To Play In Never Have I Ever?

If not for the statement from Netflix that Teigen had been dropped from Never Have I Ever, we would have never known what we were missing for the special episode. Hadid does a great job of breaking down Paxton's complicated personal life, and she actually has a quite lot in common with the 16-years-old; in her own words, they're "both constantly underestimated because people only see [them] as sex symbols." Ultimately, Netflix's last minute decision to bring in the model was a smart one, moving itself and Never Have I Ever away from Teigen's ongoing drama and focusing on what really mattered for the episode: the fact that being hot is no walk in the park. (Look, people with perfect symmetrical faces don't exactly have it easy either!)