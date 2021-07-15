Most of the time I would shadow my dad as he moved methodically along the tables, only occasionally veering off by myself, not daring to touch anything for fear that a vendor would perceive this as interest and try to whittle down my resolve. I knew nothing about cameras, but there were plenty of other noteworthy objects, and it was clear to me that my dad was an authority on their value as well. It seemed that his system of determination relied on one of two factors: 1) Is it rare? 2) Does it have personality? I did not have enough experience to judge the former, so that left me with the latter “test,” which struck me as equally impossible to decide, like a word problem on a math quiz. Sometimes my tastes aligned with my dad’s, but other times I missed the mark, and while my dad was never unfairly outspoken about why he did not think the bejewelled My Little Pony or the crushed cow-plop of a velvet hat were worthy of attention, I felt his disapproval all the same. This disapproval was directed solely at the object in question and never at me personally (although maybe playfully at my judgement) but, being the sensitive and devout people pleaser that I was, I learned quickly to share my opinions with caution and, to a degree, to keep them tucked away from myself. The approach had its benefits; wandering among musty, unfamiliar objects that you have no intention of buying, and with only a vague and distant notion of whether you even like them, is a peaceful, somewhat spiritual experience. You start to accept it all without desire. You want nothing; reject nothing.