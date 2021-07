The Rise Of The One-Child Family

So what’s putting people off having big families? To begin with, what counts as a big family? Three, four, five? Experts say it depends on where you live. "In UK urban areas people say that three is a lot of children these days and question how they can afford it," says Valerie Fleming, professor of women’s health at Liverpool John Moores University. In very rural areas, she says, there is a tendency to have more children. "This poses economic challenges. Jobs are hard to find but it has a positive impact on keeping communities alive." The cost of housing also constrains family size and we tend to see smaller families in places where housing is expensive. As the Women’s Budget Group points out, housing in England is unaffordable for women to rent or buy and two-parent families are also impacted by this.