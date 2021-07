The Concept Of Being ‘Well Read’ Gives Me Anxiety

According to the Social Mobility Commission of the British government , 39% of the public think it is difficult for people from less advantaged families to move up in British society and 42% of those aged 25 to 49 think it is getting harder. This statistic slapped me in the face as I tried to move upwards through an education system still very much rooted in elitism. Even though I had made the cut, gotten into university and was alongside people who had paid thousands for their education, it still really wasn’t enough. The journey towards a life that my parents wanted for me – one without the struggles that they have faced and still battle with now – was more difficult than I had ever imagined.