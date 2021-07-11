The Concept Of Being ‘Well Read’ Gives Me Anxiety

In primary school, teachers used to sing my praises. I was in the 'gifted and talented' groups. I was given extra reading classes and my parents swear that I was having full conversations before the age of 2. I know. Every parent thinks their child is a prodigy. Regardless, when I went to high school I was sure that it would be a breeze, a time for me to become the iconic Indian child who goes to university, becomes a doctor and makes her parents proud. It didn’t quite work out like that. Here I am now, with a degree in the arts, living with five of my friends in a warm but slightly damp home in south London and hoping for a career in media, which is quite the departure from the immigrant parents' dream of medicine (or dentistry).