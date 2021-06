The Physical Cast Is Ready To Get, Well, You Know

Physical is about a housewife named Sheila (Rose Byrne) who used to be one half of a radical, polyamorous partnership with her husband Danny (Rory Scovel). She finds herself becoming bored, complacent, and full of insecurity as she gets older and Reaganism creeps in and changes the world around them. If you thought your Sunday scaries were bad, they're nothing compared to the negative thoughts and self-talk that Sheila experiences on a daily basis. She finds her confidence and strength in the budding world of aerobics classes at the mall, decades before self-care trends became like... a thing.