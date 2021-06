Selena Gomez’s “Blue Raspberry” Manicure Is A Summer Vibe

The color itself looks a lot like Essie's classic Bikini So Teeny , which is a similar cornflower blue with a hint of shimmer and a perennial pedicure favourite in the warmer months. However, Bachik's pick is a gel formula , so it lasts longer but also requires a professional LED lamp to cure the colour. Luckily, if you're inspired, you can order the exact Bio Seaweed Gel polish and bring it to your salon for your next manicure. Or, just save Bachik's photo and hunt for something similar on the wall โ€” and hope that it's not already down to the last dregs.