OPI Just Dropped Its Summer Collection — & Every Shade Is Cali Fresh

Every season, OPI drops a collection that draws colour-palette inspiration from a remote destination. In the past, we've seen a bottled-up version of Scottish highlands and a rich burgundy sourced from a Tuscan winery outside of Milan. This summer, OPI brings us something brighter with a collection inspired by the tones — and vibes — of Malibu, California.
According to brand founder Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, the tonal assortment pulls from "strawberry sunsets" and "seaside cliffs" that inspire "unexpected and dynamic nail art, like bright punches of colour layered over neutrals." The Malibu 2021 collection just launched online at OPI, and the shades are selling fast, so grab your favourite — before you see it wrapped around someone else's golden-hour cocktail.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
