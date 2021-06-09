Kate Mara Dyed Her Hair Icy Platinum — & It’s So Chic

Kate Mara often bounces between blonde and brunette hair colour. Sometimes it's a bronde or ombré situation, though her most recognisable shade is a soft brown with a few well-placed highlights. However, just ahead of summer, Mara cut her hair into a sharp cheekbone-skimming bob and dyed it bright platinum blonde.
Mara debuted her new look at Monday night's drive-in showing of A Teacher at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Stepping onto the red carpet, Mara wore a black minidress with delicate white floral embroidery, a smoky eye, and her fresh platinum bob parted down the center and tucked behind her ears just so.
The actress's hairstylist, Mara Roszak, posted a closeup of the glam, dubbing the hairstyle a "sleek, shiny, '90s platinum bob." The stylist-turned-recent brand founder added that she used her own Roz Hair Oil to achieve what she calls a "wet but not wet" aesthetic.
Celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey gave Mara a smudgy, smoked-out eye juxtaposed with a petal-pink lip. The entire look is equal parts edgy and delicate, and makes a strong case for going single-process platinum, leaning into the summer heat with a wet style — and every once in a while, trading your gauzy sundress for an ever-chic LBD.