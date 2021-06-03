She then goes on to give more context about their relationship, which was rumored to have started around fall 2020. However, she claims that Jack and she "never had sex," and he was using her. "For so long I was strung along and mislead by Jack," she says. "It's honestly really embarrassing for me because I gave my entire heart and all of my love for nine months so vulnerably on the internet and everyone can go and look at these videos and see how invested I was in our relationship." She felt that the relationship was one-sided, and when it ended, her love for him was painted as "desperate."